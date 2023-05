Share · View all patches · Build 11217847 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

thanks for your amazing feedback and support. With this update we squeezed out some bugs.

Changelog:

Fixed: workers list was not updated properly after a worker was upgraded or renamed.

Fixed: wind turbine description was the same as the small water harvester.

Fixed: starting a new game show clearly the company name is required.

See you soon!