Improvement Update Released!

Hello everyone and welcome to the InfraSpace Improvement Update!

This update has been in the works for 2 months and we're bringing you lots of bugfixes, performance improvements and even some new decoration buildings and small extra features!

Special surprise: We got a small Intro Cinematic!

Intro Cinematic

In InfraSpace, you start out as a ship stranded in space. If you start a new game, you will now get a small movie to introduce you to the situation. Our 2d artist Adriana has been working on it for a while, so I hope you like it!

New Features

“Pixel buildings” so you can highlight parts of your city

Color wheel for pixel buildings and trains so you can have them in any color you want

Lots of new decoration buildings for your enjoyment, like crashed ufo, ferris wheel, new parks, fences, parking lot, …

We added lots of new decoration buildings, this screenshot only shows a couple:

The new pixel buildings can be used to make any kind of shape ingame:

You can use the color wheel to customize pixel buildings, fences, and trains:

Performance Improvements

Improving the performance of the game has been one of the primary focuses of the Improvement Update. And I think we were quite successful: especially in large saves, your fps could increase by 50% or even 100%, depending on your city layout and city size.

Pathfinding Performance has been vastly improved, which is especially relevant for large saves

We removed one source of regular stutter (Visualization mode verification ran every 5 seconds)

No hanging when placing long roads, especially in large saves

Improved terraforming buildings performance

Bugfixes

When you place roads they are now built in the shape you expect

Fixed terrain decals below roads not being rendered correctly

Fixed green grass not appearing in grasslands and forests after terraforming

Fixed a bug where you could connect different types of pipes

"Road missing" icon no longer appears when a pipe is connected to a building

You can now exit move and delete mode with escape

The targeting station now has an animation

Fixed the price calculation when placing gondolas. Now dependent on distance

Even very long and steep roads are now built in the shape you expect them to be:

That's it for this update, let us know how you like it! We hope the Improvement Update improves your InfraSpace experience.

Stay tuned for more news next week!

Until then, happy playing!