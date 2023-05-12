 Skip to content

Basements n' Basilisks: Storms of Sorcery update for 12 May 2023

The Party is coming to Latin America!

Build 11217785 · Last edited by Wendy

¡Hola!

We are happy to announce the release of the first on a series of localization updates, bringing Latin American Spanish to the game!

We hope our Spanish speaking friends are able to enjoy the game and let us know what they think!

A big thank you to Aarón Acencio for the localization and LQA. You are awesome!

We also fixed some minor issues you folks pointed out during the past couple of months:

  • Fixed missing characters with accents in fonts.
  • Made the credit roll slower.
  • Fixed a bug that would not allow you to progress Pavel's storyline in the "Long Rest" node.
  • Optimized back-end to better support multiple languages.

Thank you for your support so far! We love reading your reviews and comments. And we hope that we can soon provide support for the languages of more people around the world!

May you always roll sixes!

~eNVy softworks

