Against the Storm update for 12 May 2023

Hotfix 0.50.3 (Translations, Attacking a trader)

Hotfix 0.50.3

Patchnotes
Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a hotfix that deals with the reported issues and adds missing translations. We again apologize to all the affected players for the delay.

Changelog:

  • Added the missing translations to the new content introduced in yesterday's update - German, French, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to break when attacking a trader in the Trading Post.
  • Fixed a bug with the Rainpunk Drill not having the ore spawn effect attached to the "fix" decision in maps without fertile soil.
  • Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree working effect scaling off of Trading Routes instead of discovered Glades.
  • Fixed an issue with the Metallurgic Proficiency perk not affecting Tea production.

Thank you for giving the update a try and sharing your feedback. We wish you all a fantastic weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

