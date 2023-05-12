Hotfix 0.50.3 (Translations, Attacking a trader)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We just released a hotfix that deals with the reported issues and adds missing translations. We again apologize to all the affected players for the delay.
Changelog:
- Added the missing translations to the new content introduced in yesterday's update - German, French, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to break when attacking a trader in the Trading Post.
- Fixed a bug with the Rainpunk Drill not having the ore spawn effect attached to the "fix" decision in maps without fertile soil.
- Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree working effect scaling off of Trading Routes instead of discovered Glades.
- Fixed an issue with the Metallurgic Proficiency perk not affecting Tea production.
Thank you for giving the update a try and sharing your feedback. We wish you all a fantastic weekend!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
