Hotfix 0.50.3 (Translations, Attacking a trader)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a hotfix that deals with the reported issues and adds missing translations. We again apologize to all the affected players for the delay.

Changelog:

Added the missing translations to the new content introduced in yesterday's update - German, French, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to break when attacking a trader in the Trading Post.

Fixed a bug with the Rainpunk Drill not having the ore spawn effect attached to the "fix" decision in maps without fertile soil.

Fixed a bug with the Withered Tree working effect scaling off of Trading Routes instead of discovered Glades.

Fixed an issue with the Metallurgic Proficiency perk not affecting Tea production.

Thank you for giving the update a try and sharing your feedback. We wish you all a fantastic weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games