 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz update for 12 May 2023

5.037.1 Hotfix Is Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 11217728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

==== CHANGE LOG ====

*** Fix: Single Player Custom: plane selection always available again

*** Fix: Ambient temperature on Channel Map 1940 (Summer, Autumn,
Winter) back to original, pre 5.036, values.

Changed files in this update

IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Content Depot 754531
  • Loading history…
Хранилище IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk (1049440) Depot 1049440
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link