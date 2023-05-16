Rec Room UPDATE - the "Extreme Fire Crunch" flavor

The "All That and a Bag of Chips" edition continues to be stuffed full of so many new and improved Circuit goodies that we can't fit them all into one update. Enjoy the intense sweet-hot taste of Extreme Fire Crunch Flavor dropping in with these 7 spices for better player interactions and smoother creation features:
Interaction Volume V2 object in Beta!
Creators! The new Interaction Volume V2 object in the Maker Pen Palette has everything the old Interaction Volume can do, and more:
- Interaction Volume V2 supports hold interaction with a configurable duration
- Interaction Volume V2 supports preserving hold progress if a hold interaction is canceled and not finished
- Interaction Volume V2 supports applying movement speed multiplier (0 -1) while player's performing a hold interaction
- Interaction Volume V2 supports more hold-interaction-related events on the Object Board (On Hold Started/Ended/Update, etc.).
- Plus, all existing Interaction Volume chips will also be able to work on Interaction Volume V2.
But wait, there's more! The new Interaction Volume V2 also has these exclusive chips:
- Interaction Volume Get Normalized Progress
- Interaction Volume Set Normalized Progress
- Creators can use these chips to read and write the hold progress on Interaction Volume V2 LOCALLY.
- Note that both of these chips will only throw errors (and not useful functionality) if used on an old Interaction Volume
Gun Handle & Trigger Handle Improvements
We aimed at taking out a slew 'o bugs with the Gun Handle
- The
Primary Action Pressed/Held/Releasedevents now work even if you have "Natural Grip" turned on in VR
- The
Primary Action Pressed/Held/Releasedevents now only respond to the index finger trigger in VR
- In VR, you can now trigger a reload by grabbing the handle using either trigger on your opposite hand. (Previously, it had to be your index finger... which felt weird.)
- The
Reload Action Pressed/Held/Releasedevents are now always only received by the player holding the gun handle. (Previously, it depended on whether they were in VR.)
- The
Primary Action Held/Releasedevents no longer fire when you're picking up the gun handle. (We brought this fix to the Trigger Handle too!)
- Fixed a bug in VR where holding a Gun Handle in each hand would result in circuit events only being fired for one of them
- Fixed a bug in VR where Gun Handles sometimes wouldn't work if they were put in your hand using the
Equip Objectchips
Combat Circuit Event improvements
Gun handles aren't the only combat features we've been working on. Check out all these new Circuit features to ramp up the action in your rooms!
- Added 'Melee Hit Player' event in beta to the Player Definition Board
- Added 'Projectile Hit Rec Room Object' event in beta to the Projectile Launcher object board
- The Projectile Launcher now supports a Rec Room Object specific damage value, accessible through the configure menu as well as the new beta chips: Look for the Projectile Launcher Set Rec Room Object Damage and Projectile Launcher Get Rec Room Object Damage chips.
- Added new chip Projectile Launcher Get Firing Player in beta
- Deprecated and replaced the 'Explosion Hit Player' event in the Player Definition Board. The new event will now work with most explosives
Clothing Customizer Improvements
A handful of custom shirts improvements are gonna be rolled out a bit at a time, so some of you will start to see:
- Added buttons to the clothing customizer to scale the customizer up or down
- Stop, it's perfect. We added a button to the clothing customizer to freeze the customizer
- Riffing on your designs is now easier! We added a button to a custom shirt's Edit page to copy its design to the clothing customizer
- Added an option to show the backside of your custom shirt in the store thumbnail
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Doors V2 and Destination constant chips now support private rooms. Like Door V1 (Legacy), they will only transfer the player if they are an owner of the private room.
- Released the following from beta: Sun Direction V2 component, all Moods V2 chips, Clamp, List Copy, Player Get Room Index, Room Index Get Player, Player Is In Party
- Added Overlap Box and Get Angular Velocity chips in beta.
- The output of the Overlap Sphere chip is now sorted by the distance in ascending order.
- Improved text clarity for PC VR.
- Touch now has the option to turn off Auto Sprint, which enables a manual sprint button in the lower right corner.
Rec Room Studio
- Uploads with changes only to the Maker Pen scene are now instantly available in the game with no need for a lengthy cloud build
- Fixed a Studio issue where SendCircuitsEvent calls on AnimationEvents or disabled components were not causing the generation of an event in that object's Object Board
- The upload and download window got some updates including the ability to see a removed file, sort by size, and display meta-file changes
- UnityEvents on an EventTrigger that calls SendCircuitsEvent now automatically update the Object Board when rebuilding the board
- Memory usage for Rec Room Studio rooms has been improved, making room load a bit more stable for low-memory devices
- Room Save Inspector panel got some polish
We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.
