Rec Room UPDATE - the "Extreme Fire Crunch" flavor

The "All That and a Bag of Chips" edition continues to be stuffed full of so many new and improved Circuit goodies that we can't fit them all into one update. Enjoy the intense sweet-hot taste of Extreme Fire Crunch Flavor dropping in with these 7 spices for better player interactions and smoother creation features:

Interaction Volume V2 object in Beta!

Creators! The new Interaction Volume V2 object in the Maker Pen Palette has everything the old Interaction Volume can do, and more:

Interaction Volume V2 supports hold interaction with a configurable duration

Interaction Volume V2 supports preserving hold progress if a hold interaction is canceled and not finished

Interaction Volume V2 supports applying movement speed multiplier (0 -1) while player's performing a hold interaction

Interaction Volume V2 supports more hold-interaction-related events on the Object Board (On Hold Started/Ended/Update, etc.).

Plus, all existing Interaction Volume chips will also be able to work on Interaction Volume V2.

But wait, there's more! The new Interaction Volume V2 also has these exclusive chips:

Interaction Volume Get Normalized Progress

Interaction Volume Set Normalized Progress

Creators can use these chips to read and write the hold progress on Interaction Volume V2 LOCALLY.

Note that both of these chips will only throw errors (and not useful functionality) if used on an old Interaction Volume

Gun Handle & Trigger Handle Improvements

We aimed at taking out a slew 'o bugs with the Gun Handle You did?Yeah, want me to list them all?Go ahead... shoot.

The Primary Action Pressed/Held/Released events now work even if you have "Natural Grip" turned on in VR

events now work even if you have "Natural Grip" turned on in VR The Primary Action Pressed/Held/Released events now only respond to the index finger trigger in VR

events now only respond to the index finger trigger in VR In VR, you can now trigger a reload by grabbing the handle using either trigger on your opposite hand. (Previously, it had to be your index finger... which felt weird.)

The Reload Action Pressed/Held/Released events are now always only received by the player holding the gun handle. (Previously, it depended on whether they were in VR.)

events are now always only received by the player holding the gun handle. (Previously, it depended on whether they were in VR.) The Primary Action Held/Released events no longer fire when you're picking up the gun handle. (We brought this fix to the Trigger Handle too!)

events no longer fire when you're picking up the gun handle. (We brought this fix to the Trigger Handle too!) Fixed a bug in VR where holding a Gun Handle in each hand would result in circuit events only being fired for one of them

Fixed a bug in VR where Gun Handles sometimes wouldn't work if they were put in your hand using the Equip Object chips

Combat Circuit Event improvements

Gun handles aren't the only combat features we've been working on. Check out all these new Circuit features to ramp up the action in your rooms!

Added 'Melee Hit Player' event in beta to the Player Definition Board

Added 'Projectile Hit Rec Room Object' event in beta to the Projectile Launcher object board

The Projectile Launcher now supports a Rec Room Object specific damage value, accessible through the configure menu as well as the new beta chips: Look for the Projectile Launcher Set Rec Room Object Damage and Projectile Launcher Get Rec Room Object Damage chips.

Added new chip Projectile Launcher Get Firing Player in beta

Deprecated and replaced the 'Explosion Hit Player' event in the Player Definition Board. The new event will now work with most explosives

Clothing Customizer Improvements

A handful of custom shirts improvements are gonna be rolled out a bit at a time, so some of you will start to see:

Added buttons to the clothing customizer to scale the customizer up or down

Stop, it's perfect. We added a button to the clothing customizer to freeze the customizer

Riffing on your designs is now easier! We added a button to a custom shirt's Edit page to copy its design to the clothing customizer

Added an option to show the backside of your custom shirt in the store thumbnail

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Doors V2 and Destination constant chips now support private rooms. Like Door V1 (Legacy), they will only transfer the player if they are an owner of the private room.

Released the following from beta: Sun Direction V2 component, all Moods V2 chips, Clamp, List Copy, Player Get Room Index, Room Index Get Player, Player Is In Party

Added Overlap Box and Get Angular Velocity chips in beta.

The output of the Overlap Sphere chip is now sorted by the distance in ascending order.

Improved text clarity for PC VR.

Touch now has the option to turn off Auto Sprint, which enables a manual sprint button in the lower right corner.

Rec Room Studio

Uploads with changes only to the Maker Pen scene are now instantly available in the game with no need for a lengthy cloud build

Fixed a Studio issue where SendCircuitsEvent calls on AnimationEvents or disabled components were not causing the generation of an event in that object's Object Board

The upload and download window got some updates including the ability to see a removed file, sort by size, and display meta-file changes

UnityEvents on an EventTrigger that calls SendCircuitsEvent now automatically update the Object Board when rebuilding the board

Memory usage for Rec Room Studio rooms has been improved, making room load a bit more stable for low-memory devices

Room Save Inspector panel got some polish

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.