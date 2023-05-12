May. 12 Server Patch

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on May. 12 (Fri) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

May. 12 (Fri) Server Patch

1. Server Patch Schedule: May. 12 (Fri) 2023, 21:30 (UTC+9)

2. Server Patch Details

The issue where the Icy Arrow (Verity) and Fire Torrent (Origin) Skill Runes cannot be transferred or grown will be fixed.

The issue where the buff effect of the ‘Preemptive Strike’ Link Rune does not activate in some circumstances will be fixed.

The issue where the buff effects of the ‘Preemptive Strike’ Link Rune that activate on hit also activate as DoT will be fixed.

The issue where the ‘Momentum’ Link Rune cannot be obtained from Improved Magic Link Rune Selection Chests and Magic Synthesis Link Rune Selection Chests will be fixed.

※ If you could not select the ‘Momentum’ Link Rune from the selection chests above, please contact Support and we will help you in the order in which inquiries are submitted.

The issue where the item tooltip for sealed ‘Weaken DMG Totem’ is different will be fixed.

The issue where an error message appears when using the ‘Trading Key - Charm’ item on Chaos Stars will be fixed.

The issue where used amounts are incorrect when using the ‘Trading Key - Charm’ item on Chaos Stars will be fixed.

※ For incorrect used amounts for Trading Keys that have been used previously, we will send the incorrectly used amounts during a scheduled maintenance at a later date.

The issue where the summoned location of Realm Rifts in Act 12 ‘Lonely Stone Path’ is incorrect will be fixed.

The issue where random events do not occur when using Chaos Tier Stones during Bounty Surprise Missions will be fixed.

The issue where item grades are not displayed properly when Christen's Certificates are dropped will be fixed.

The issue where the Tier 12 appearance chance of ‘Totem Effect +%’ is not displayed in the crafting options of ‘Totem Duration +%’ will be fixed.

The issue where mailboxes cannot be used and an incorrect message appears in some circumstances will be fixed.

The issue where incorrect text displays in the pop-up window when purchasing the ‘Daily Ruby’ product will be fixed.