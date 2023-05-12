- Fixed worker calculation bugs in Australia and Norway, resulting in an overall increase of speed in those empires.
Farm Empire update for 12 May 2023
Update Notes for May 12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320131 Depot 2320131
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320132 Depot 2320132
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update