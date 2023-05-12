 Skip to content

Wilderness Survival: The Conservationist Playtest update for 12 May 2023

I pushed a update to the test build

Share · View all patches · Build 11217674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Come check out how far everything has come since the first start of this project. We still have a long way to go but it is coming along so jump in and see the changes made as well get a first look and early chance to check this out before we remove the play test. We would love to hear from the community on this one so shout out to us in steam.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2098491 Depot 2098491
  • Loading history…
