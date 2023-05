Share · View all patches · Build 11217635 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy

A new character episode "Akane 2" has been added in ver1.2.8!

After the character episode "Akane", what did Akane encounter and what did she think... The story of Akane will be continued.

Also, when the character episode "Akane 2" is completed,

Akane will appear in the post-ending contents, and you will be able to temporarily accompany her!

*The character episode "Akane 2" will occur after all other character episodes are completed.