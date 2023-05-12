Update Noted for 12.05

• Added a ghost interaction event.
• Added a dim light even if your flashlight is OFF.
• Reworked volume on various jumpscares.
• Reworked volume on main menu & lobby music
Haunted Investigation update for 12 May 2023
