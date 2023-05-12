Major Update V2.2

Highlights:

In this major update, Behind the Horizon finally supports game controllers. In addition, the key assignment and the buttons and axes of the controller can now be freely configured.

There are numerous changes and optimisations and a few new functions, such as the naming of farm animals, which was previously reserved for pets :-) !

I hope you like the update! If you have any comments or find something that doesn't work as it should, please write to me in the community section of the game :-) !

Patchnotes:

GUI:

Game Controller:

In the settings menu there is now a button to open the keyboard and controller settings.

The new settings menu for keyboard and controller: The buttons should all be self-explanatory. Some keys and buttons are grouped together and change together when one of them is changed.

For controller axes, the opposite direction changes automatically (e.g. for the mouse pointer). Some fields on the controller only allow axes to be entered.

I have made the default settings for an XBox One controller and I hope that many of you will like them. Otherwise, everything can be adjusted individually and will be saved. Also make sure that the right controller is selected in the setup menu. For example, I had a "virtual controller" from my mouse driver in the system, which confused me at first ;-) !

For the default setting, a graphic with the assignment of the controller buttons and asis was integrated into the settings menu. This should enable you to quickly configure other controllers in a meaningful way.

In the game, you can switch freely between controller and mouse/keyboard controls by pressing the mouse button or a button on the controller. A sound is played to confirm.

For the controller, I have completely reworked the entire interface and rewritten parts of it, so that you only very rarely have to move the mouse arrow using the analogue stick! Almost everything can be done comfortably with the control pad. Tools now always work in the direction of view and objects and NPCs can also be used or spoken to with a simple press of a button.

In the settings, there is also the option of always firing long-range weapons and spells such as the fireball in the line of sight instead of selecting the target with the mouse pointer, which is certainly stressful in heated combat. Unfortunately, a few spells cannot be used without selecting the target (such as Tornado or Fontaine). The mouse pointer is then displayed and you can use it to aim at the target.

In most menus, the mouse pointer can be moved from field to field with the control pad, which is very smooth and comfortable. In the "Sleep" menu, the clock can be moved using the scroll keys (previous/next tool).

All lists in the menus can be scrolled with these keys if you have selected a field in the list.

In spite of all the changes, the familiar operation with mouse and keyboard remains completely intact, and has also been improved in some places (see below).

A button for displaying the instructions has been added to the bottom right of the quick bar so that you do not need a button on the controller to do this. This can be activated with the mouse pointer.

In the Build, Magic and Cook menus, the "Build button" has been moved to make it easier to reach with the controller.

Other improvements in the menus:

"Continue play" in the main menu now automatically loads the last saved save game and starts the game.

In the "Load" and "Save" menus, the last saved save game is now also selected.

There is a new menu available for entering the name and for entering pet and farm animal names with mouse and controller support.

If you press the "ShiftL" key in addition to the "Control" key (standard assignment), the positions and names of all farm animals are displayed on the map in addition to the farm overview.

This can be useful to find animals hidden under trees or roofs.

A button has been added to the chest window that allows you to move all items from the backpack that are already in the chest (or in connected craft chests) at once. The quick bar remains unchanged. If the quantity no longer fits on an existing stack of the same type, a new stack is created in the same chest. Of course, this is only possible if there is still a free space in the chest.

When moving items from the inventory with the Shift key pressed, a new stack is now also opened in the same chest if the old stack is full.

In the options menu you can now fine-tune the volume of music and sound.

The maximum setting of the interface size is now calculated relative to the screen resolution. This means that you can no longer set the interface too large for the screen, which has irritated some players. At higher resolutions (e.g. 4K), the interface can still be enlarged as before.

In addition, the maximum magnification factor has been increased slightly so that the interface can now fill almost the entire screen, if this is desired.

The blue frame in the quick bar can no longer be moved if you hover over the bar with the mouse pointer while pressing "Q"! The frame now always remains in the last field of the quick bar and "Q" always triggers the item or spell in this field. Since the items can be changed quickly in the quick bar, this should be better than moving the frame, because I found that sometimes I couldn't use the item because the mouse arrow was hovering just above the bar. This can be messy in some situations.

The farm floor overview can now only be displayed when no menus are open and the player is not in a cave.

In the sleep menu, the clock can now also be rotated with the mouse wheel.

The Alt key (standard assignment) can now be used to switch the mode for hoe and bucket as well as to display the info window for animals and NPCs. Previously this was only possible if you stood far enough away and then pressed the right mouse button (when the question mark mouse pointer was displayed).

Gameplay:

Spell NameIt: There is a new spell with which you can finally give each farm animal a name. The spell is available for sale from Niall, Nira and Alfred and Magda. It can only be used on tamed animals and also works on pets, which can be renamed with it. However, animals that are locked in a cage again forget their name and must be renamed.

For all spells that can only be cast on the player (e.g. light or shield) it is no longer important where the mouse pointer is when activating the spell. The same applies to food and all potions. This should make playing with a controller more comfortable, as the mouse arrow remains hidden.

Some more recipes have been released for resale.

Some prices have been slightly increased or decreased to further improve the balance.

Fences are now shown before they are placed as they will look afterwards. Some players were confused by the fact that fences only connect to existing fences after they have been placed.

The music from the sleep menu is now also switched off when you leave the menu with ESC or by opening another menu.

The "hitbox" for levers was greatly enlarged because it was difficult to activate them.

The "hitbox" for picking up objects from the world has also been enlarged, which makes picking up eggs easier :-) !

Graphic:

The radius of the consciousness aura light has been reduced slightly and a small bug has been fixed that prevented the aura light from increasing evenly at over 500 consciousnesses.

Fixed a graphic bug with the shadow crystals in the desert.

Changed the start screen to match the new title screen.

Bugs:

In some places, the English name was not output for farm animals. This has been fixed.

In the Steam version, the new start screens for the add-on "The Desert" were missing. As a result, the normal start screen was loaded even after purchasing the add-on.

In Game Manual:

Added descriptions for the new functions and inserted all changes.

Dialogues and quests:

Fixed a bug with an English quest description, causing difficulty identifying the correct item.