Balance Update Notes for v20230512

This update contains lots of smaller quality of life & balance tweaks, many of which were directly suggested by our community, including:
- buffed some traits & extensions to make progression more rewarding & noticeable
- increased trait limits, meaning that you can now upgrade more traits before reaching the limit (which depends on your current campaign progress)
- slightly reduced HP & damage of some enemies, e.g. the hunting mines and chapter 1 bosses
- tweaks for Challenge 6 - the "Keep Your Distance" instability now shows danger circles and has a reduced radius; "They Do Not Trust You" duration was reduced as well
- decreased acid movement slowdown to make it less punishing
- increased enemy stun duration when getting hit by a barrel
- moved Barry closer to the hovercar because some of you still manage to miss/ignore him, how dare you
