City of Beats update for 12 May 2023

Balance Update Notes for v20230512

Balance Update Notes for v20230512

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains lots of smaller quality of life & balance tweaks, many of which were directly suggested by our community, including:

  • buffed some traits & extensions to make progression more rewarding & noticeable
  • increased trait limits, meaning that you can now upgrade more traits before reaching the limit (which depends on your current campaign progress)
  • slightly reduced HP & damage of some enemies, e.g. the hunting mines and chapter 1 bosses
  • tweaks for Challenge 6 - the "Keep Your Distance" instability now shows danger circles and has a reduced radius; "They Do Not Trust You" duration was reduced as well
  • decreased acid movement slowdown to make it less punishing
  • increased enemy stun duration when getting hit by a barrel
  • moved Barry closer to the hovercar because some of you still manage to miss/ignore him, how dare you

