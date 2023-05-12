 Skip to content

Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 12 May 2023

Spectator mode is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11217451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you curious how others play the game?
Try the new spectator mode!
The lobby browser now shows not only the opening games but the ongoing ones.
Simply click "Spectate" and join the game as a spectator!

