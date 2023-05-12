 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 12 May 2023

Patch 74.1

Patch 74.1 · Build 11217429

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several Expedition fixes:

  • Fixed issue in Expedition where the crystalline storm could continue inside the portal if the storm had already reached the portal entrance before the players used it.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where the portal activity sentinel's HP bar could stay on the screen even when the activity was not active anymore.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where sometimes the portal could spawn with visual artifacts.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where the Shady Contract got completed even if the capsule had exploded.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where the Memory Crystal and Portal activities were broken if activated during an encounter.

Changed files in this update

