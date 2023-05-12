Patch 74.1

Several Expedition fixes:
- Fixed issue in Expedition where the crystalline storm could continue inside the portal if the storm had already reached the portal entrance before the players used it.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where the portal activity sentinel's HP bar could stay on the screen even when the activity was not active anymore.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where sometimes the portal could spawn with visual artifacts.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where the Shady Contract got completed even if the capsule had exploded.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where the Memory Crystal and Portal activities were broken if activated during an encounter.
Changed files in this update