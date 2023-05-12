🌟 Version 0.20230512.1: Spells, Fixes, and a Bit of Fun! 🌟

🌟 Version 0.20230512.1: New Spells, Fixes, and some good ol' Fun! 🌟

Hey Keepers! We're back with another lively update, full of tweaks and enhancements. As always, we've been listening to your feedback and we think you're going to love what we've done in version 0.20230512.1:

🔹 New Spell - Bullet Hell: We've added this brand new spell with unique icons for clarity. And don't worry, the blood effect is no more. We agree it was a little over the top! 💥

🔹 New Spell - Drenched: Introducing a fresh spell with improved effects, a modified duration, and a shiny new icon. It's all about soaking the competition! 🌊

🔹 Spell Sound Effects: LavaTrail, Drenched, and Bullet Hell now come with their own SFX. We're enhancing the immersion one sound at a time! 🎵

🔹 Melee Indicator: Now appears on the closest enemy in 3x range, for a bit of strategic advantage. ⚔️

🔹 Enemy Configuration: We've reverted Level 1 enemies back to their previous setup. We swear, they were begging us to do it! 😅

🔹 Support Spell Indicator: Moved it to the Spell Slot for better visibility. 👀

🔹 Sand Monster: Watch out for this new enemy in the second biome. He's a bit of a handful! 🏜️

🔹 Cursor_MeleeAttack: A little addition by our very own Donny. Let's give him a round of applause! 👏

We hope you enjoy these updates as much as we enjoyed creating them. Your feedback is always appreciated. Keep it coming, and happy adventuring! 🎮🕹️