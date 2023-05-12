 Skip to content

Halfwish Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Patch Notes 120523

Last edited by Wendy

  • Additions:

  • Implemented M'nka Giga animation

  • New text box helper to let users know they can spend mana to refresh Halfwish

  • Changes:

  • Damage point will be only rewarded after the UI prompt are closed for Rolling Stone and Porkus The Brave

  • Some parts of game made to stop running in the case of a disconnect from other side (Only for PVP)

  • Upgrade screen updated to cater for a 4th button due to new cards that can replace up to 3 different types of basic actions

  • Darkwish should not take away half HP when upgrading

  • Bug Fixes:

  • Fix for Winstreak in PVP not being shown as correct value sometimes

  • Fix sequences of Conceding and having a prompt show up afterwards in the same turn to desync the game.

