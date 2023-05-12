-
Additions:
Implemented M'nka Giga animation
New text box helper to let users know they can spend mana to refresh Halfwish
Changes:
Damage point will be only rewarded after the UI prompt are closed for Rolling Stone and Porkus The Brave
Some parts of game made to stop running in the case of a disconnect from other side (Only for PVP)
Upgrade screen updated to cater for a 4th button due to new cards that can replace up to 3 different types of basic actions
Darkwish should not take away half HP when upgrading
Bug Fixes:
Fix for Winstreak in PVP not being shown as correct value sometimes
Fix sequences of Conceding and having a prompt show up afterwards in the same turn to desync the game.
Halfwish Playtest update for 12 May 2023
Patch Notes 120523
