Patch Notes 120523

Additions:

Implemented M'nka Giga animation

New text box helper to let users know they can spend mana to refresh Halfwish

Changes:

Damage point will be only rewarded after the UI prompt are closed for Rolling Stone and Porkus The Brave

Some parts of game made to stop running in the case of a disconnect from other side (Only for PVP)

Upgrade screen updated to cater for a 4th button due to new cards that can replace up to 3 different types of basic actions

Darkwish should not take away half HP when upgrading

Bug Fixes:

Fix for Winstreak in PVP not being shown as correct value sometimes