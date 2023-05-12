 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roots of Tomorrow update for 12 May 2023

Minor patch - 05.12.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11217131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Here is a minor update that fixes a bunch of bugs.

BUGS FIXED
  • The winter barley tooltip now displays the correct seeding period.
  • The information window for a field in the South Region sheep scenario is now correct.
  • The hail storm event no longer causes a loss of money if no plot is sown.
  • Physical insurance has been removed.
  • The character information bubble has been removed.
  • The +field feature now works correctly.
  • Language switching is now done correctly.
  • The map of the South Region sheep scenario is now the correct one.
  • Saves no longer crash with grassy strips.
  • Score in danger notification now goes off correctly.
  • Fixed the calculation of store sales in the Normandy scenario.
  • The description text of failed objectives now displays correctly.
  • Fixed several tooltips that did not contain any text.
  • Improved the flow of objectives in the PACA scenario tutorial.
  • Adjusted the price of solar panels in the Grand-Est cattle scenario.
  • Various corrections on the calculation of the workload of employees.
  • Correction of various erroneous texts.

Join us on Discord and follow us on social media to keep up with the latest updates. We are always looking for feedback, comments and suggestions.

[](discord.gg/d5Qp3VXDdz)

Thanks again for your support!

-The Gamabilis Team

Changed files in this update

Roots of Tomorrow Content Depot 1605431
  • Loading history…
Roots of Tomorrow macOS Depot 1605432
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Roots of Tomorrow - Additional Characters (1966120) Depot 1966120
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1966121 Depot 1966121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1986660 Depot 1986660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1986661 Depot 1986661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1998780 Depot 1998780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1998781 Depot 1998781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link