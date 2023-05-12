Minor patch - 05.12.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11217131 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Here is a minor update that fixes a bunch of bugs.

BUGS FIXED

The winter barley tooltip now displays the correct seeding period.

The information window for a field in the South Region sheep scenario is now correct.

The hail storm event no longer causes a loss of money if no plot is sown.

Physical insurance has been removed.

The character information bubble has been removed.

The +field feature now works correctly.

Language switching is now done correctly.

The map of the South Region sheep scenario is now the correct one.

Saves no longer crash with grassy strips.

Score in danger notification now goes off correctly.

Fixed the calculation of store sales in the Normandy scenario.

The description text of failed objectives now displays correctly.

Fixed several tooltips that did not contain any text.

Improved the flow of objectives in the PACA scenario tutorial.

Adjusted the price of solar panels in the Grand-Est cattle scenario.

Various corrections on the calculation of the workload of employees.

Correction of various erroneous texts.

Thanks again for your support!

