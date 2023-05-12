 Skip to content

FOG update for 12 May 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11217103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where enemies wouldn't be able to use the lightning weapon.
Changed how bloody ground works.
Updated maps.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
