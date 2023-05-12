 Skip to content

Dead Containment update for 12 May 2023

Dead Containment | Update 0.4.5 - Patch 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes:

Additions

  • Added armoury background music.

Fixes

  • (Gameplay) Fixed crosshair not auto cantering on level loading.
  • (UI) Fixed pause menu in the firing range armoury soft locking the game.

Trello

You can follow the progress of Dead Containment by visiting the Trello page here. The page is updated regularly with what I'm working on, what's planned in the next update and the state of reported bugs.

Bug Reports

No one wants bugs in their game and I try to my best to squish any I see. However, if you do find any bugs that I missed then please post a report on the official bug report thread here.

