Portal Dungeon update for 12 May 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9906

Build 11216970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added character: Berserker.

  • Ability: The lower the health, the higher the damage dealt. Every 180 seconds, there is a skill that prevents the player's health from dropping below 1 for 10 seconds.
  • Normal attack: After charging, swing a greatsword to deal 1~4 hits (increases maximum hits based on attack speed) of 200% damage to the front, with a 25% chance to inflict bleeding.
  • Skill 1: Perform an extremely powerful jumping attack on the target, dealing 500% damage.
  • Skill 2: Deal 5 hits of 150% damage over a wide area in front and cause bleeding.
  • Skill 3: Each time an enemy is inflicted with bleeding, you will gain 1 per layer of [Thirst] (lasts 1 second). You can use a skill to release all the [Thirst] layers and perform a wide-range attack, dealing 50% damage to enemies and restoring 2% health per [Thirst] per layer. (The duration is halved every 100 per layer.)
  • Skill 4: Spend 30% of life temporarily to greatly increase attack speed, attack range, and enhance all skills' attack range, causing the target to bleed additionally for 6 seconds.

