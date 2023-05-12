 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 12 May 2023

Fix a critical bug - map movement

Share · View all patches · Build 11216877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry, The programmer was asleep right after the update and didn't notice.
Fixed a problem that prevented map movement after Chapter-6.

