Build 11216763 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 09:52:15 UTC

We have received valuable comments and made improvements.

The speed of all vehicles has been increased.

Added a switch for the manga graphic filter. If you don't like it, just turn it off directly.

Fixed some errors

Optimized the program

We have always valued player's feedback and will continue to improve player's experience.