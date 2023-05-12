Update v0.3.1.2

Bosses are now reachable via a portal stone before the boss room. Boss room can be left with the portal stone again. When playing Co-Op, boss rooms becomes unreachable after a short period of time before the encounter ends one way or another.



Upon a player's death, the fight will become unjoinable for that player. We thought when playing co-op, dying and rejoining the fight constantly did not prove much of a challenge and now the portal stones act as a warning before reaching the boss.