 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Hazard 3 update for 12 May 2023

Arrgghhhh, more res fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11216607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So here's an update with some more res fixes!

For those of you wondering, how hard can this be, let me introduce you to the wonderful world of monitor resolutions as reported by Unreal. We have:

Native W/H
Display W/H
MaxRes W/H
RectPos X/Y (Where the 'screen' is relative to other monitors in a multi monitor setup)
DPI
Name
IsPrimary

It seems for most players, these values are all the same (which you would sort of expect). But for others, they're all over the place.

Hopefully I've improved things for those that have issues and not broken anything for those that don't.

Cheers,
Steve.

Changed files in this update

Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link