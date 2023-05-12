Arrgghhhh, more res fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11216607 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy

So here's an update with some more res fixes!

For those of you wondering, how hard can this be, let me introduce you to the wonderful world of monitor resolutions as reported by Unreal. We have:

Native W/H

Display W/H

MaxRes W/H

RectPos X/Y (Where the 'screen' is relative to other monitors in a multi monitor setup)

DPI

Name

IsPrimary

It seems for most players, these values are all the same (which you would sort of expect). But for others, they're all over the place.

Hopefully I've improved things for those that have issues and not broken anything for those that don't.

Cheers,

Steve.