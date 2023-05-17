Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 5 Details

Share · View all patches · Build 11216488 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 14:06:14 UTC by Wendy

The latest patch (Patch 5) for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.

Patch 5 Details

Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:

Improved content caching to reduce hitching.

Improved thread handling when raytracing is turned off.

Fix for an issue where lowering the PC visual settings would incorrectly lower your resolution scale if FSR is disabled.

Note: if you previously disabled FSR and are playing on a lower visual quality, you may want to readjust your quality settings. Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard.

More robust detection of pre-order and deluxe content in-game, preventing players from only randomly having access to the content.

Various performance fixes.

Stability improvements.

Various collision and navigation improvements to prevent issues where characters get stuck out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where Drya Thornne would become invincible.

Music fixes for scenarios where two different themes would collide.

Fixed an issue where Bode wouldn’t grab the senator during some New Game+ playthroughs.

Fix for a bug where the Skriton wouldn’t appear correctly.

Fix for Dagan not appearing correctly in a cinematic.

Fixed some rare instances of players being unable to progress further in the game even after reloading.

Fix for a bug where the Gorocco would disappear mid-combat.

Fix for an issue where Cal would get stuck in a specific Blaster state if dying while in it.

Fix for a bug where BD-1 wouldn’t be able to open a door.

Fix for void tear interactions not working correctly.

Fix for trying to load corrupt save games sometimes leaving you in the main menu. It will now correctly attempt to load your backup save.

Improved UX for Koboh matter turrets that players were previously unable to exit out of.

Fix for the Rancor and the Wampa not correctly leaving Cal's XP behind when he respawns.

Fix for a bug where the Skills menu wouldn't correctly close.

Improved sync for sound during one of the cinematics.

Fix for the environment not loading correctly on Koboh after Cal respawns.

More patches to come!

We’re still hard at work to improve your experience with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Please let us know if you run into any further issues and keep an eye out for future patches.