Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 5 Details

The latest patch (Patch 5) for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.
Patch 5 Details
Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:
- Improved content caching to reduce hitching.
- Improved thread handling when raytracing is turned off.
- Fix for an issue where lowering the PC visual settings would incorrectly lower your resolution scale if FSR is disabled.
Note: if you previously disabled FSR and are playing on a lower visual quality, you may want to readjust your quality settings.
- Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard.
- More robust detection of pre-order and deluxe content in-game, preventing players from only randomly having access to the content.
- Various performance fixes.
- Stability improvements.
- Various collision and navigation improvements to prevent issues where characters get stuck out of bounds.
- Fixed an issue where Drya Thornne would become invincible.
- Music fixes for scenarios where two different themes would collide.
- Fixed an issue where Bode wouldn’t grab the senator during some New Game+ playthroughs.
- Fix for a bug where the Skriton wouldn’t appear correctly.
- Fix for Dagan not appearing correctly in a cinematic.
- Fixed some rare instances of players being unable to progress further in the game even after reloading.
- Fix for a bug where the Gorocco would disappear mid-combat.
- Fix for an issue where Cal would get stuck in a specific Blaster state if dying while in it.
- Fix for a bug where BD-1 wouldn’t be able to open a door.
- Fix for void tear interactions not working correctly.
- Fix for trying to load corrupt save games sometimes leaving you in the main menu. It will now correctly attempt to load your backup save.
- Improved UX for Koboh matter turrets that players were previously unable to exit out of.
- Fix for the Rancor and the Wampa not correctly leaving Cal's XP behind when he respawns.
- Fix for a bug where the Skills menu wouldn't correctly close.
- Improved sync for sound during one of the cinematics.
- Fix for the environment not loading correctly on Koboh after Cal respawns.
More patches to come!
We’re still hard at work to improve your experience with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Please let us know if you run into any further issues and keep an eye out for future patches.
Changed files in this update