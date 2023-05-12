Hotfix 0.6.0.3

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where items such as the Soul Seeker would sometimes disappear when quickly swapping back and forth to place a torch.
- Fixed possible invalid access when playing an instrument.
- Fixed pet name and talents data being corrupted sometimes on unexpected disconnects. Any corrupted pet’s old data is lost sadly, but setting any name on a corrupted pet will cause it to be recreated with new talents and skin.
- Fixed an error when placing a rotated Gold-edged Table which in turn caused the sun to make a visit in players bases.
- Fixed errors happening sometimes when navigating in the cook book UI using a controller.
- Fixed error when another player connects while standing on a pressure plate.
