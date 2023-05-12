 Skip to content

Amber Trail update for 12 May 2023

Cook and blacksmith update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11216447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In v1.1.0 there are some changes, lets begin from the top:

TL;DR

  • 3 Starting packages, you can choose 1
  • Easy difficulty level
  • Skip tutorial option
  • Day and hour info in UI
  • Efficiency stat
  • Attack speed stat
  • New job - Cook
  • New job - Blacksmith
  • House now make money out of fame
  • Roadhouse now hires cooks that make special food
  • Cannot buy lanterns and torches in main tower
  • Lanterns and torches craftable by Blacksmith
  • Coal as craftable item
  • New special food with buffs
  • pick up stone/ore task instead of pick up stone
  • message on top that game was autosaved
  • pots harvests instantly
  • farmers harvests faster
  • Roadhouse increase population stat decreased by 2
  • Special traders from different settlements spawning once a day.
  • Artifacts/Materials in next update

You can now choose a starting package that will help you run your settlement at the beginning

  • Farmer packages gives you 3 carrots, 3 cabbages and 4 turnips
  • Noble package gives you 6 gold coins
  • Builder package gives you 5 wood and 5 stone

There is a new difficulty level:

  • Easy is a more peaceful mode with monsters spawning less often so you can chill and build your settlement with ease. Easy mode still allows you to spawn monsters earlier.

There is a new option to skip the starting tutorial. 🙂

There is a date icon in the ui which tells you what day and hour it is;
Players start with a few torches spread on the map because you can no longer buy them in the main tower. But more on that in a moment 🙂

There are two new stats:

  • Efficiency for your workers. Example: Worker needs 10 swings of axe to get a wood log from a tree. With +5 efficiency buff it will take 7 swings.

  • Attack speed for your soldiers and archers and also your workers. Your soldiers and archers hit faster. Workers with attack speed work faster as well.

Changes in buildings

  • You can no longer buy items like torches and lanterns in the main tower. Lanterns are now craftable in a blacksmith building.
  • Blacksmith buildings can now hire blacksmiths that can craft some items and resources.
  • You can no longer buy workers in house. House now can convert fame into money. Just like Roadhouse before.
  • Roadhouses on the other hand can no longer do that. Now Roadhouse can hire cooks that can craft special food that gives buffs to your workers and soldiers.

Small adjustments

  • The miner's task “pick up stone” is now changed to “pick up stone/ore” so he can pick up clay, coal iron and gold.
  • vegetables in pots now harvests instantly automatically, as it was annoying to keep slashing it
  • farmers harvest vegetables faster
  • message on top that game was autosaved
  • Roadhouse increase population stat decreased by 2
  • Special traders from different settlements spawning once a day instead of 3 daily.

No artifacts/materials yet
I could add a new item group, but they will have no use yet, so I decided to add them in the next update.

Changed files in this update

