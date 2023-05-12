Cook and blacksmith update!

In v1.1.0 there are some changes, lets begin from the top:
TL;DR
- 3 Starting packages, you can choose 1
- Easy difficulty level
- Skip tutorial option
- Day and hour info in UI
- Efficiency stat
- Attack speed stat
- New job - Cook
- New job - Blacksmith
- House now make money out of fame
- Roadhouse now hires cooks that make special food
- Cannot buy lanterns and torches in main tower
- Lanterns and torches craftable by Blacksmith
- Coal as craftable item
- New special food with buffs
- pick up stone/ore task instead of pick up stone
- message on top that game was autosaved
- pots harvests instantly
- farmers harvests faster
- Roadhouse increase population stat decreased by 2
- Special traders from different settlements spawning once a day.
- Artifacts/Materials in next update
You can now choose a starting package that will help you run your settlement at the beginning
- Farmer packages gives you 3 carrots, 3 cabbages and 4 turnips
- Noble package gives you 6 gold coins
- Builder package gives you 5 wood and 5 stone
There is a new difficulty level:
- Easy is a more peaceful mode with monsters spawning less often so you can chill and build your settlement with ease. Easy mode still allows you to spawn monsters earlier.
There is a new option to skip the starting tutorial. 🙂
There is a date icon in the ui which tells you what day and hour it is;
Players start with a few torches spread on the map because you can no longer buy them in the main tower. But more on that in a moment 🙂
There are two new stats:
-
Efficiency for your workers. Example: Worker needs 10 swings of axe to get a wood log from a tree. With +5 efficiency buff it will take 7 swings.
-
Attack speed for your soldiers and archers and also your workers. Your soldiers and archers hit faster. Workers with attack speed work faster as well.
Changes in buildings
- You can no longer buy items like torches and lanterns in the main tower. Lanterns are now craftable in a blacksmith building.
- Blacksmith buildings can now hire blacksmiths that can craft some items and resources.
- You can no longer buy workers in house. House now can convert fame into money. Just like Roadhouse before.
- Roadhouses on the other hand can no longer do that. Now Roadhouse can hire cooks that can craft special food that gives buffs to your workers and soldiers.
Small adjustments
- The miner's task “pick up stone” is now changed to “pick up stone/ore” so he can pick up clay, coal iron and gold.
- vegetables in pots now harvests instantly automatically, as it was annoying to keep slashing it
- farmers harvest vegetables faster
- message on top that game was autosaved
- Roadhouse increase population stat decreased by 2
- Special traders from different settlements spawning once a day instead of 3 daily.
No artifacts/materials yet
I could add a new item group, but they will have no use yet, so I decided to add them in the next update.
Changed files in this update