Cook and blacksmith update!

Build 11216447 · Last edited 12 May 2023

In v1.1.0 there are some changes, lets begin from the top:

TL;DR

3 Starting packages, you can choose 1

Easy difficulty level

Skip tutorial option

Day and hour info in UI

Efficiency stat

Attack speed stat

New job - Cook

New job - Blacksmith

House now make money out of fame

Roadhouse now hires cooks that make special food

Cannot buy lanterns and torches in main tower

Lanterns and torches craftable by Blacksmith

Coal as craftable item

New special food with buffs

pick up stone/ore task instead of pick up stone

message on top that game was autosaved

pots harvests instantly

farmers harvests faster

Roadhouse increase population stat decreased by 2

Special traders from different settlements spawning once a day.

Artifacts/Materials in next update

You can now choose a starting package that will help you run your settlement at the beginning

Farmer packages gives you 3 carrots, 3 cabbages and 4 turnips

Noble package gives you 6 gold coins

Builder package gives you 5 wood and 5 stone

There is a new difficulty level:

Easy is a more peaceful mode with monsters spawning less often so you can chill and build your settlement with ease. Easy mode still allows you to spawn monsters earlier.

There is a new option to skip the starting tutorial. 🙂

There is a date icon in the ui which tells you what day and hour it is;

Players start with a few torches spread on the map because you can no longer buy them in the main tower. But more on that in a moment 🙂

There are two new stats:

Efficiency for your workers. Example: Worker needs 10 swings of axe to get a wood log from a tree. With +5 efficiency buff it will take 7 swings.

Attack speed for your soldiers and archers and also your workers. Your soldiers and archers hit faster. Workers with attack speed work faster as well.

Changes in buildings

You can no longer buy items like torches and lanterns in the main tower. Lanterns are now craftable in a blacksmith building.

Blacksmith buildings can now hire blacksmiths that can craft some items and resources.

You can no longer buy workers in house. House now can convert fame into money. Just like Roadhouse before.

Roadhouses on the other hand can no longer do that. Now Roadhouse can hire cooks that can craft special food that gives buffs to your workers and soldiers.

Small adjustments

The miner's task “pick up stone” is now changed to “pick up stone/ore” so he can pick up clay, coal iron and gold.

vegetables in pots now harvests instantly automatically, as it was annoying to keep slashing it

farmers harvest vegetables faster

message on top that game was autosaved

Roadhouse increase population stat decreased by 2

Special traders from different settlements spawning once a day instead of 3 daily.

No artifacts/materials yet

I could add a new item group, but they will have no use yet, so I decided to add them in the next update.