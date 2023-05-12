3.1.124 Custom map editor and Map Packs

Share · View all patches · Build 11216421 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

[Minor update] 3.1.124

Talent Fancy Explorer fixed. This time for real.

Talent Final Death scales now between half blocks destroyed (0% chance) to 1 block remaining (1% chance)

Talent Balanced Mess fixed for rC.

Talent Standard Assortment fixed.

Rising Talent and Rising Cash now have a maximum.

[Major update] Custom Maps 3.1.

Create custom map packs with new block types, goals and restrictions. Export, import and share them easily as text.

The editor will be visible by completing all Mission or you can manually enable it in the options.