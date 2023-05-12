 Skip to content

Miner Gun Builder update for 12 May 2023

3.1.124 Custom map editor and Map Packs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Minor update] 3.1.124

  • Talent Fancy Explorer fixed. This time for real.
  • Talent Final Death scales now between half blocks destroyed (0% chance) to 1 block remaining (1% chance)
  • Talent Balanced Mess fixed for rC.
  • Talent Standard Assortment fixed.
  • Rising Talent and Rising Cash now have a maximum.

[Major update] Custom Maps 3.1.

Create custom map packs with new block types, goals and restrictions. Export, import and share them easily as text.

The editor will be visible by completing all Mission or you can manually enable it in the options.

Changed files in this update

Miner Gun Builder Content Depot 1757681
