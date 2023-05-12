 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 12 May 2023

May 12 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11216352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the first level so that dungeons are more accessible now in a circular HUB environment.
  • Fixed other small bugs.
  • Updated the introductory main menu scene with new decorations (Vincent the dog now rests on the rug instead of walking through the snow).

