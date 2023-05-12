 Skip to content

ZED ZONE update for 12 May 2023

Update Beta0.62_V4.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11216336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiple save slots supported.
Added load save option in the pause menu.
Exploration Mode supported. (no POI icons on the map, requires starting a new game).
Added thumbnails for savefiles.
Added an option to delete all items and corpses on the ground.
Added newspapers, leaves, and other visual details and effects.
Unlocked the skill for canning food.
Added canning workbench and recipes for homemade canned food.
Added a new small-caliber break-action air rifle.
Weapon icons now display the corresponding magazines.
Fixed an issue where weapon icons were not fully displayed.
Fixed a bug that caused player unable to create a new game.

