Multiple save slots supported.
Added load save option in the pause menu.
Exploration Mode supported. (no POI icons on the map, requires starting a new game).
Added thumbnails for savefiles.
Added an option to delete all items and corpses on the ground.
Added newspapers, leaves, and other visual details and effects.
Unlocked the skill for canning food.
Added canning workbench and recipes for homemade canned food.
Added a new small-caliber break-action air rifle.
Weapon icons now display the corresponding magazines.
Fixed an issue where weapon icons were not fully displayed.
Fixed a bug that caused player unable to create a new game.
ZED ZONE update for 12 May 2023
Update Beta0.62_V4.6.1
