Metal: Hellsinger update for 12 May 2023

Metal: Hellsinger Wins MCV/DEVELOP Award!

Hellsingers!

We’re incredibly proud to announce that we’ve won the MCV/Develop Award for Audio Innovation of the Year!

We can’t thank everyone enough. The whole community, Two Feathers, the amazing vocalists. What an unbelievable year it’s been already, and we’re not even halfway through the year.

On top of today’s award, Metal: Hellsinger has so far received:

  • Nomination for The Game Awards

  • Nomination for The Steam Awards

  • The Golden Joystick Award for Best Audio

  • The Tin Pan Alley Game Music Award

  • The Spawnies Award for Best Music

  • The NAVGTR Awards for Outstanding Song Collection, Outstanding Original Light Mix Score (new IP) and Outstanding Game, Music or Performance Based

Recently, we released our first DLC, Dream of the Beast, adding two new songs, a weapon, and three powerful outfits, alongside a free update that lets you pick which song you want to play on each level. So prepare your demon voices, Hellsingers, because it’s time to show the Hells the meaning of Metal!

Keep your eyes out for more news on our Discord, Twitter, and Facebook. We’re not done rocking 2023! 🤘🔥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061910/Metal_Hellsinger/

