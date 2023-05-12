Gangstar New York Open Alpha | Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 11216213 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey Gangstars,

We just released the second update to the Open Alpha with the aim to continue improving your overall experience.

Weapons tuning:

Assault Rifles: increased the max amount of ammo you can carry, damage per bullet and rate of fire rebalanced

LMGs are less precise at a distance

Minigun is more precise at a distance

RPG projectile damage is now equal to a Frag grenade, and the projectile's speed is slower

Decreased damage for Shotguns

Changed the rarity of smoke grenades to Uncommon and Frag grenades to Rare

Visual updates:

The icons for the trucks in the Bank Truck Heist event were disappearing when the trucks were destroyed, now they remain visible as long as the money bags are still in the area

The icons for the events are now visible on the HUD while driving

NPCs don;t see through smoke

New option: Camera auto-level. Default: ON, which was the previous behavior. When turned OFF, the camera won't try anymore to auto-rotate behind the character/vehicle when moving

When close to Loot Crates, their icons are now visible through walls, to make it easier to locate them

Added markings and lights to guide players toward the Operations Table in the Lobby for easier onboarding

Fixed wrong color smoke for Loot Frenzy crates while the Toxic Smog modifier was active

The area for the Loot Frenzy event is better marked on map

Gameplay:

Decreased the amount of fall damage the players receive and made it more consistent

Fixed a bug where some pedestrians remained frozen in the middle of a crosswalk

Fixed a bug where tapping Quick Throw quickly would leave the grenade trail visible

Fixed issue with player ragdoll on death

Fixed issue with Shield NPCs using wrong turn animations sometimes

Tuned VFX around money bags for better visibility

Added reset timer for Battlepass Challenges

Updated the gamepad controls scheme

Updated the damage (hit) indicators

Multiple other UI fixes

As always, if you have any feedback or issue to flag, you can refer to our Discord Server.

Enjoy!

The Gangstar New York team