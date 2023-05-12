Gangstar New York Open Alpha | Update #2

Hey Gangstars,
We just released the second update to the Open Alpha with the aim to continue improving your overall experience.
Weapons tuning:
- Assault Rifles: increased the max amount of ammo you can carry, damage per bullet and rate of fire rebalanced
- LMGs are less precise at a distance
- Minigun is more precise at a distance
- RPG projectile damage is now equal to a Frag grenade, and the projectile's speed is slower
- Decreased damage for Shotguns
- Changed the rarity of smoke grenades to Uncommon and Frag grenades to Rare
Visual updates:
- The icons for the trucks in the Bank Truck Heist event were disappearing when the trucks were destroyed, now they remain visible as long as the money bags are still in the area
- The icons for the events are now visible on the HUD while driving
- NPCs don;t see through smoke
- New option: Camera auto-level. Default: ON, which was the previous behavior. When turned OFF, the camera won't try anymore to auto-rotate behind the character/vehicle when moving
- When close to Loot Crates, their icons are now visible through walls, to make it easier to locate them
- Added markings and lights to guide players toward the Operations Table in the Lobby for easier onboarding
- Fixed wrong color smoke for Loot Frenzy crates while the Toxic Smog modifier was active
- The area for the Loot Frenzy event is better marked on map
Gameplay:
- Decreased the amount of fall damage the players receive and made it more consistent
- Fixed a bug where some pedestrians remained frozen in the middle of a crosswalk
- Fixed a bug where tapping Quick Throw quickly would leave the grenade trail visible
- Fixed issue with player ragdoll on death
- Fixed issue with Shield NPCs using wrong turn animations sometimes
- Tuned VFX around money bags for better visibility
- Added reset timer for Battlepass Challenges
- Updated the gamepad controls scheme
- Updated the damage (hit) indicators
- Multiple other UI fixes
As always, if you have any feedback or issue to flag, you can refer to our Discord Server.
Enjoy!
The Gangstar New York team
Changed files in this update