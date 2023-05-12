Dev Log #060: 2023-05-12

Share · View all patches · Build 11216161 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 08:19:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week, we made a lot of adjustments and optimizations on team combat logic and UI, made adjustments on many cards and fixed a lot of bugs. The main adjustments include:

Adjustment to the combat logic

The team limit has been increased to 6 members. This change greatly enhances the Monkey King’s Hair team, Holy Monk’s “Pokémon” team, and Faithful Devil’s Spirit team, as well as provides more options for team building.



The number of companions recruitable at the campfire and in shops has increased to 5, offering more choices.

Now, it is allowed to have 2 hero companions appear simultaneously in the same team, expanding the team selection.

UI Optimization

Based on everyone's feedback, we continue to adjust the battle UI and optimize the interface. We have adjusted the brightness and saturation of the battle scenes to make them appear softer overall.

We have optimized the icons, fonts, and layout of enemy intentions, making them more concise and easy to identify.

We have also adjusted the highlight border color when selecting cards, and finally, we have optimized some special effects.

Key Adjustments on Cards and Relics

Hair Armor now applies 1 energy absorb and the energy absorb will be removed after upgrade.



Best Practice now takes effect during the current turn instead of the second turn, allowing for more flexible cost management.

Expose Weakness enegy cost changed from 0 to 1, rarity changed to rare and removed exhaust keywords



Faithful Devil’s element count is now unlimited during the turn, but will reset to 9 after the turn.

Remade Sacrifice Others: changed to convert all current elements into the specified element, and with each conversion, you gain a defense of 5/7. This allows for smoother transitions during the early to mid-game, avoiding situations where the required element level is too low.

Large Hair Potion can now summon 5 little monkeys instead of 4.



Iron Breaking Scroll now applies 1 Rupture instead of 2 Rupture.



Other Optimization

Furnace of Heaven can be triggered multiple times each turn.

Exquisite Tower Skill of Champion of Heaven only lasts 1 turn.

Remove restriction for Monkey King's Heart Protector to appear.

Best Practise will take effect from current turn.

Optimize a few effects.

Bug Fixes