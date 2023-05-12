1.Ariel is now playable.
2.Increase frame rate and add other settings options.
3.Add the ability to perform continuous attacks by long-pressing.
4.Optimize some equipment quality and effects.
5.Miscellaneous bug fixes and optimizations.
Chaos Coming update for 12 May 2023
【Ariel】 is now playable!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
