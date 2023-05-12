 Skip to content

Chaos Coming update for 12 May 2023

【Ariel】 is now playable!

1.Ariel is now playable.
2.Increase frame rate and add other settings options.
3.Add the ability to perform continuous attacks by long-pressing.
4.Optimize some equipment quality and effects.
5.Miscellaneous bug fixes and optimizations.

