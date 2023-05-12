Greetings, Ascended!
Today we are rolling out patch 1.1.7.7 on PC, patch 1.1.7.16 on XBOX, and patch 1.09 on PlayStation. This small patch brings further fixes and small tweaks to tide things over whilst we cook up further improvements to Infinite Difficulty.
Improvements:
- Added additional music to Stormfall when in Champion of Stormfall mode. Enjoy community-favourite tracks from the OST whilst bargaining with Mohabi.
- Further refinements have been made to the gamepad targeting system and should make it much easier to interact with what you want when you want.
- Improved input latency on gamepad.
- Slightly increased the number of secondary dungeons in applicable environments.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where improving a non-Weapon Item's Quality would not improve the Item's stats.
- Fixed an issue where the Slicing Dash Skill Modifier for Evasion would convert the Skill Damage type to Shadow, regardless of the selected Elemental Variant.
Console Only:
- Other further crash fixes.
- Fixed an instance of a missing icon in the Transmutation Forge.
Changed files in this update