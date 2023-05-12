Content Update, Unlockable Bonus Map of the Original Mount Wingsuit Mountain

Greetings Mount Wingsuit 2 players!

We are excited to announce the release of our latest game update, which includes a special bonus map that will surely take you back down memory lane. That's right, we've added in the original mountain from the first edition of the game back in 2016!

For those who've been part of the Mount Wingsuit community since the beginning, this is a special chance to revisit the mountain range that started it all. And for those who joined in later, this is a great opportunity to experience the first mountain with updated graphics and gameplay mechanics.

This bonus map is an unlockable stage that will be accessible once you have mastered the main mountain. It's not just a nostalgic throwback either, as there are new challenges, leaderboards, and rewards waiting for you on this mountain as well.

So gear up, strap on your wingsuits, and get ready for an all-new experience on the old mountain. We hope this game update will bring you even more excitement and joy as you soar through the skies and conquer the mountain once again.

Thank you all for supporting Mount Wingsuit 2, and we look forward to seeing you on the leaderboards!

Sincerely,

The Mount Wingsuit 2 Development Team