Update of KAKU: Ancient Seal on May 12

Adventurers,

We are very happy to tell you that after our continuous testing over the past few days, the custom button function for keyboard and mouse has now been implemented. And according to everyone's feedback, some bugs have been fixed, and the design of some underground ruins has been adjusted. The detailed updates are as follows:

Special surprise: [keyboard and mouse button customization] function is now implemented, and you can set buttons according to your own habits.

Game experience adjustments:

Optimize the puzzle solving pattern in front of [The Ancient Guardian] on the left side of the Temple [Storm Trial], delete the deadly mechanism, reduce the height of the player who is blown by the wind, and re-adjust the layout of the mechanism platform. Optimize the terrain on the left side of the Temple [Storm Trial], and now you can jump back to the central platform. Optimize the left area of Temple [Storm Trial] , delete some deadly mechanisms. Adjust some of the death mechanisms of the underground ruin [Light Wheel of Time] Optimize the death judgment in water areas. Now shallow water areas can be explored with confidence, players will not die immediately when they encounter shallow water. Increase the danger prompt when the player is close to the water. Reduce the difficulty of the underground ruin [Tempting Fate], delete some deadly mechanisms, and slow down the speed of the track. Added tips on the loading screen:

[Star Altar]: The closer to the elemental temple, the stronger the monster, you can use the star altar to improve your own ability to challenge powerful monsters;

[Crystal Tower]: Each elemental continent has ten crystal towers, which can be used for teleportation after activation;

[Chest]: Prompts for the output of various treasure chests. Optimize the echo effect at the entrance of the ruin from the cave in the novice tutorial. Optimize localized language.

Bug fixes:

Fix the problem that the fragments which open the gate of the temple are saved incorrectly. Fix the problem that the spikes of the underground ruins [Light Wheel of Time] launch abnormally. Fixed the problem that in [Sacred Woods], [Emerald Riverbank], and [Rock Island] areas of [Howling Snowfield], Ponpons would not be revived and the side missions could not be completed. Fixed the problem that the cooling time displayed abnormally when [Kylin Roll] were upgraded.

Known issues:

1.At present, there are problems in some underground ruins where the wind speed of the mechanism is too fast and the frequency of jamming projectiles is too high. We have identified this issue and will fix it as soon as possible. Currently this issue can be resolved by lowering the FPS cap to 60.

We will continue to pay attention to your messages, and continue to optimize and develop new content based on your feedback. Thank you for your support!

