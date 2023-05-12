 Skip to content

VINE update for 12 May 2023

Experience Edition Update Alpha01_20230512.ver

Build 11215426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#Update

  1. Add a tutorial
  • Rope Action (1, 2, 3)
  • NPC Conversation 'E'
  • Fix the length of your tongue
  • Adding the Diary of Uru
  1. Language Support
  • Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese
  1. Optimizing pad operation
  • Manipulating the menu
  • In-game navigation
  • Tongue shooting aim
  1. Difficulty level
  • Adjust some puzzles so they can't move to recoil

#Correction of errors

  • Playtime resets when Rick dies
  • Clean up the image layer
  • Delete Ladder Image
  • Entering the wall when hanging from a piston attached to the ceiling
  • Transparent block when restarting from a large flower

