Experience Edition Update Alpha01_20230512.ver

#Update
- Add a tutorial
- Rope Action (1, 2, 3)
- NPC Conversation 'E'
- Fix the length of your tongue
- Adding the Diary of Uru
- Language Support
- Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese
- Optimizing pad operation
- Manipulating the menu
- In-game navigation
- Tongue shooting aim
- Difficulty level
- Adjust some puzzles so they can't move to recoil
#Correction of errors
- Playtime resets when Rick dies
- Clean up the image layer
- Delete Ladder Image
- Entering the wall when hanging from a piston attached to the ceiling
- Transparent block when restarting from a large flower
Changed files in this update