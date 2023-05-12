 Skip to content

Void Marauders update for 12 May 2023

New Enemies and Missions

Build 11215382

Hi

I'm back with a new content patch. Like I mentioned in a previous dev diary, I'm adding a new enemy faction called the Alien Diaspora. These enemies come with their own missions and loot and because of this the campaign has been extended, it went from 7 star systems to 9.

New Enemies:

  • Insectoid Outcast: a light soldier armed with a laser rifle. Abandoned by their hives they try to survive alongside other alien species.
  • Alien Hound: a quadruped creature used by alien soldiers as a hunter (and companion). Not a good boy.
  • Harvester: a "grey" alien, has a laser pistol and a basic personal shield. They also can summon a light shield for one of their allies.
  • Vattorian Guard: a member of a proud warrior race, armed with a laser gatling cannon.
  • Nekkaran Warrior Monk: elite religious warrior armed with a powerful laser staff. Able to summon a barrier that stops any ranged attack unless flanked.

I also added a couple of new enemies to other factions: Alien Scavenger (similar to the Harvester) supports the scavs, and Armed Civilian (a low level fighter but with a medkit) accompanies the Security Forces.

New Encounters:

  • Alien Ship: board an alien freighter to get valuable alien loot.

  • Alien Encampment: visit an alien planet to plunder a big alien encampment.

  • Spaceborne Creatures: (non combat) hunt a space-dwelling creature for rare loot.

New Loot and Equipment:

  • New Laser Weapons: Pistol, Rifle and Gatling Cannon. Can only be acquired by looting alien diaspora targets.
  • Alien Supplies, Tech and Drugs: the Alien Diaspora are not harmless refugees, they are armed groups that control the trade of a valuable drug known as Xeno-Blast.
  • New Personal Shield MK2: this personal shield is stronger than the MK1 but also regenerates a point of shield every turn.
  • Combat Stims: made from refined Xeno-Blast, this injector grants 1 extra AP and movement for a turn.
  • Spaceborne creatures: valuable tissue, embryos and organs can be extracted from space-dwelling creatures if you don't mind the occasional hole in your hull.

Fixes, Minor Changes and QoL Improvements:

  • Added visual hazard indicators for cells with fire or acid.
  • Fixed some visual effects (like muzzle flashes and some "spells") only being visible once during combat.
  • Fixed a bug where switching soldier too fast while a teleport is happening would teleport the wrong soldier.
  • Fixed a bug where Teleport can be interrupted by ordering movement too fast.
  • Changed pistol animations to use only right hand instead of both to avoid some issues.
  • Fixed a bug that stopped AI from using medkits properly.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed a melee attack to work from 2 cells of distance if there's no movement.
  • Reduced rotation and weird movement when enemies are taking cover and shooting.
  • Added proper patrolling/walking animation to Krell'Sha Shaman.
  • Improved slightly animation transitions between cover and running to reduce instances of soldiers "sliding".
  • Restored some voices for soldier movement, changed voice tone for Human Mercenary so it doesn't sound exactly like the Raider class.
  • Fixed some enemy voices when killed for some enemies (basically avoid using the same damage voices).
  • Changed all voices for Void Spawn.
  • Fixed a critical bug that stopped melee attacks from working properly when the soldier is in cover.
  • Added sound effect for Stomp ability.

Hope you like the new content and improvements, I still have a lot of ideas in my task board so stay tuned for the next dev diary and patches. As always your feedback is welcome, even if I don't answer right away, I keep track of your ideas in my board so keep them coming!

Regards,
Jorge

