New Enemies and Missions

Hi

I'm back with a new content patch. Like I mentioned in a previous dev diary, I'm adding a new enemy faction called the Alien Diaspora. These enemies come with their own missions and loot and because of this the campaign has been extended, it went from 7 star systems to 9.

New Enemies:

Insectoid Outcast: a light soldier armed with a laser rifle. Abandoned by their hives they try to survive alongside other alien species.

Alien Hound: a quadruped creature used by alien soldiers as a hunter (and companion). Not a good boy.

Harvester: a "grey" alien, has a laser pistol and a basic personal shield. They also can summon a light shield for one of their allies.

Vattorian Guard: a member of a proud warrior race, armed with a laser gatling cannon.

Nekkaran Warrior Monk: elite religious warrior armed with a powerful laser staff. Able to summon a barrier that stops any ranged attack unless flanked.

I also added a couple of new enemies to other factions: Alien Scavenger (similar to the Harvester) supports the scavs, and Armed Civilian (a low level fighter but with a medkit) accompanies the Security Forces.

New Encounters:

Alien Ship: board an alien freighter to get valuable alien loot.

Alien Encampment: visit an alien planet to plunder a big alien encampment.

Spaceborne Creatures: (non combat) hunt a space-dwelling creature for rare loot.

New Loot and Equipment:

New Laser Weapons: Pistol, Rifle and Gatling Cannon. Can only be acquired by looting alien diaspora targets.

Alien Supplies, Tech and Drugs: the Alien Diaspora are not harmless refugees, they are armed groups that control the trade of a valuable drug known as Xeno-Blast.

New Personal Shield MK2: this personal shield is stronger than the MK1 but also regenerates a point of shield every turn.

Combat Stims: made from refined Xeno-Blast, this injector grants 1 extra AP and movement for a turn.

Spaceborne creatures: valuable tissue, embryos and organs can be extracted from space-dwelling creatures if you don't mind the occasional hole in your hull.

Fixes, Minor Changes and QoL Improvements:

Added visual hazard indicators for cells with fire or acid.

Fixed some visual effects (like muzzle flashes and some "spells") only being visible once during combat.

Fixed a bug where switching soldier too fast while a teleport is happening would teleport the wrong soldier.

Fixed a bug where Teleport can be interrupted by ordering movement too fast.

Changed pistol animations to use only right hand instead of both to avoid some issues.

Fixed a bug that stopped AI from using medkits properly.

Fixed a bug that allowed a melee attack to work from 2 cells of distance if there's no movement.

Reduced rotation and weird movement when enemies are taking cover and shooting.

Added proper patrolling/walking animation to Krell'Sha Shaman.

Improved slightly animation transitions between cover and running to reduce instances of soldiers "sliding".

Restored some voices for soldier movement, changed voice tone for Human Mercenary so it doesn't sound exactly like the Raider class.

Fixed some enemy voices when killed for some enemies (basically avoid using the same damage voices).

Changed all voices for Void Spawn.

Fixed a critical bug that stopped melee attacks from working properly when the soldier is in cover.

Added sound effect for Stomp ability.

Hope you like the new content and improvements, I still have a lot of ideas in my task board so stay tuned for the next dev diary and patches. As always your feedback is welcome, even if I don't answer right away, I keep track of your ideas in my board so keep them coming!

Regards,

Jorge