New Enemies and Missions

Hi
I'm back with a new content patch. Like I mentioned in a previous dev diary, I'm adding a new enemy faction called the Alien Diaspora. These enemies come with their own missions and loot and because of this the campaign has been extended, it went from 7 star systems to 9.
New Enemies:
- Insectoid Outcast: a light soldier armed with a laser rifle. Abandoned by their hives they try to survive alongside other alien species.
- Alien Hound: a quadruped creature used by alien soldiers as a hunter (and companion). Not a good boy.
- Harvester: a "grey" alien, has a laser pistol and a basic personal shield. They also can summon a light shield for one of their allies.
- Vattorian Guard: a member of a proud warrior race, armed with a laser gatling cannon.
- Nekkaran Warrior Monk: elite religious warrior armed with a powerful laser staff. Able to summon a barrier that stops any ranged attack unless flanked.
I also added a couple of new enemies to other factions: Alien Scavenger (similar to the Harvester) supports the scavs, and Armed Civilian (a low level fighter but with a medkit) accompanies the Security Forces.
New Encounters:
- Alien Ship: board an alien freighter to get valuable alien loot.
- Alien Encampment: visit an alien planet to plunder a big alien encampment.
- Spaceborne Creatures: (non combat) hunt a space-dwelling creature for rare loot.
New Loot and Equipment:
- New Laser Weapons: Pistol, Rifle and Gatling Cannon. Can only be acquired by looting alien diaspora targets.
- Alien Supplies, Tech and Drugs: the Alien Diaspora are not harmless refugees, they are armed groups that control the trade of a valuable drug known as Xeno-Blast.
- New Personal Shield MK2: this personal shield is stronger than the MK1 but also regenerates a point of shield every turn.
- Combat Stims: made from refined Xeno-Blast, this injector grants 1 extra AP and movement for a turn.
- Spaceborne creatures: valuable tissue, embryos and organs can be extracted from space-dwelling creatures if you don't mind the occasional hole in your hull.
Fixes, Minor Changes and QoL Improvements:
- Added visual hazard indicators for cells with fire or acid.
- Fixed some visual effects (like muzzle flashes and some "spells") only being visible once during combat.
- Fixed a bug where switching soldier too fast while a teleport is happening would teleport the wrong soldier.
- Fixed a bug where Teleport can be interrupted by ordering movement too fast.
- Changed pistol animations to use only right hand instead of both to avoid some issues.
- Fixed a bug that stopped AI from using medkits properly.
- Fixed a bug that allowed a melee attack to work from 2 cells of distance if there's no movement.
- Reduced rotation and weird movement when enemies are taking cover and shooting.
- Added proper patrolling/walking animation to Krell'Sha Shaman.
- Improved slightly animation transitions between cover and running to reduce instances of soldiers "sliding".
- Restored some voices for soldier movement, changed voice tone for Human Mercenary so it doesn't sound exactly like the Raider class.
- Fixed some enemy voices when killed for some enemies (basically avoid using the same damage voices).
- Changed all voices for Void Spawn.
- Fixed a critical bug that stopped melee attacks from working properly when the soldier is in cover.
- Added sound effect for Stomp ability.
Hope you like the new content and improvements, I still have a lot of ideas in my task board so stay tuned for the next dev diary and patches. As always your feedback is welcome, even if I don't answer right away, I keep track of your ideas in my board so keep them coming!
Regards,
Jorge
