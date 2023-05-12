 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eliminator: The Encapsuled Nemesis update for 12 May 2023

Window freezing and minor improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11215364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Window freezing fixed
  • Unlimited ammunition in training camp
  • Improved instructions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2374561 Depot 2374561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2374563 Depot 2374563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link