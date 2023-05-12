- Window freezing fixed
- Unlimited ammunition in training camp
- Improved instructions
Eliminator: The Encapsuled Nemesis update for 12 May 2023
Window freezing and minor improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2374561 Depot 2374561
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2374563 Depot 2374563
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update