Firefly Studio v2.1051202 Important Update Announcement

In the era of digital creation today, virtual anchors are getting more and more attention and love from everyone. In order to meet the needs of virtual hosts and their fans, we are proud to present to you the newly upgraded Firefly Motion Screening Software! This software is designed for virtual hosts and aims to provide you with a powerful creation environment. Let's take a look at the core features of the software and how it can add sparkle to your virtual hosts.

3D scene editing: build a fascinating virtual space

Firefly Motion Screening software provides rich 3D scene editing features for virtual anchors, allowing you to easily create your own dream virtual space. By adjusting the elements in the existing scene, such as models, mapping, lighting, etc., you can show your audience an enchanting visual feast. By cleverly editing the scenes, you will be able to add a unique personality and charm to the live content, attracting more viewers' attention and love.

Camera and lens control: be a great assistant to the director

In the process of live broadcast, shooting angle and camera movement are very important to shape the atmosphere and expression. Firefly Motion Screening software provides flexible camera and lens control functions, allowing you to adjust the perspective and field of view like a movie to capture the most moving moments. At the same time, the software supports multi-camera and multi-track settings, making it easy for you to efficiently complete complex shot switching and editing.

Support for VRM models and Live2D models: a wide variety of characters to choose from

Characters are the core element of a live virtual anchor. Firefly Motion Imaging supports importing VRM and Live2D models, allowing you to easily select or create characters in a variety of styles. From cute secondary characters to realistic 3D characters, you can find the character of your choice for live streaming.

Facial capture: making expressions more realistic and vivid

The richness and accuracy of expressions conveyed is crucial to the expressiveness of virtual anchors. Firefly Motion Screening software supports facial capture function, you just need to use the camera or special capture device, the software can capture your facial expression in real time and apply it to the character. Whether it's a smile, a frown or a variety of complex expressions, they can be accurately rendered on the character's face, making your virtual image more expressive.

Rich motion support: make character behavior more diverse

Firefly Motion Imaging software has a rich built-in library of actions, covering various scenarios such as character's daily life, movement, and dance. You can apply these actions directly to the characters and make them move as if they were real life forms.

Support high quality live streaming: share your creativity in real time

Firefly Motion Screening software supports high quality live streaming, allowing you to share your live process and results in real time on all major live streaming platforms. Whether you are interacting with fans, teaching demonstrations or hosting virtual live events, this software will provide you with a stable and smooth live streaming experience.

Summary

The newly upgraded Firefly Mobile Screening software is tailored for virtual anchors, providing you with a powerful creative environment. Whether you are new to the field of virtual live streaming or a veteran virtual anchor, you will find the tools to make your dreams come true in this software. Download the Firefly Live software now and make your career as a virtual host even more exciting!