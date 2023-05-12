 Skip to content

Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 12 May 2023

Main Menu Softlock

Build 11215234

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is a bug that some players are experiencing where the game is softlocking on the main menu, if this is happening use the "Compatibility Mode" launch option. I'll continue to look into this bug and should hopefully have a proper solution soon. Thank you for your patience.

