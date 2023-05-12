There is a bug that some players are experiencing where the game is softlocking on the main menu, if this is happening use the "Compatibility Mode" launch option. I'll continue to look into this bug and should hopefully have a proper solution soon. Thank you for your patience.
Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 12 May 2023
Main Menu Softlock
Patchnotes via Steam Community
