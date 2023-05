New Active item - Ammo warp-in. When you use this item a large ammo box teleports nearby. There will always be one in the first room at the start of every run now.

Passive item duplication bug - you probably only saw this if you were playing a lot in the past couple of days, I added this when I added the sneakers. Fixed now.

Some price changes on weapons, esp late game weapons. Raised the prices on some of the very powerful ones.