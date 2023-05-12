Release Patch 1.7.5 Hotfix & Known Issues

Hello little skeletons!
In yesterday's 1.7.5 update, we made changes to the 'Rapidity' inscription.
We identified that the damage values for the newly added effects of 'Rapidity' level 4, combo attacks were set lower than our intentions.
As this issue could affect many of our players during the weekend, we tried to rapidly resolve the issue.
We will continue to play our game along with our players and interact to hear your comments and opinions to provide a better and more enjoyable playing experience.
Below are the details regarding this hotfix.
Changes Made
Inscriptions
Rapidity
- Fixed an issue in which the combo attack damage values activated by obtaining level 4 were set much lower.
Known Issues
- In-game terminology in some translations was not polished enough. This issue will be resolved in the upcoming updates.
Changed files in this update