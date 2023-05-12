Release Patch 1.7.5 Hotfix & Known Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 11215208 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 09:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello little skeletons!

In yesterday's 1.7.5 update, we made changes to the 'Rapidity' inscription.

We identified that the damage values for the newly added effects of 'Rapidity' level 4, combo attacks were set lower than our intentions.

As this issue could affect many of our players during the weekend, we tried to rapidly resolve the issue.

We will continue to play our game along with our players and interact to hear your comments and opinions to provide a better and more enjoyable playing experience.

Below are the details regarding this hotfix.

Changes Made

Inscriptions

Rapidity

Fixed an issue in which the combo attack damage values activated by obtaining level 4 were set much lower.

Known Issues