 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kanea update for 12 May 2023

Major Changes, and More coming soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 11215196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I would like to apologize for taking so long to update this game.
I wanted to make a fun game that would be a joyful experience that ended up being riddled with errors and bugs.

With the new framework and team, we can work more effectively to create a fun experience for everyone! For those who have purchased the game, you will not have to spend a dime more! However, new updates will be added to the game, slowly increasing the price. The game will most likely cap out at around $14.99 USD after all the content is added.

But for now please enjoy the 3 Target Experiences we have and some of the stages which will be integrated into the game at a future date!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2154711 Depot 2154711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link