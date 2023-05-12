Major Changes, and More coming soon!

I would like to apologize for taking so long to update this game.

I wanted to make a fun game that would be a joyful experience that ended up being riddled with errors and bugs.

With the new framework and team, we can work more effectively to create a fun experience for everyone! For those who have purchased the game, you will not have to spend a dime more! However, new updates will be added to the game, slowly increasing the price. The game will most likely cap out at around $14.99 USD after all the content is added.

But for now please enjoy the 3 Target Experiences we have and some of the stages which will be integrated into the game at a future date!