Update 0.5.3

v0.5.3
Currently In Development
-
Production on Upcoming Campaign Levels, Weapon Types and Enemies
- Planet [REDACTED] Part I’s dev testing and early art passes is continuing on schedule
- Planet [REDACTED]’s enemy roster is now 80% completed!
- Preproduction work on Planet [REDACTED]’s boss encounter is now underway
- Planet Sentinel Parts I and III are advancing through dev testing and art / lighting passes
- High energy [REDACTED] weapon platform logic and testing are almost complete!
- Watch the Discord channel to stay informed with the latest screenshots and livestream dates
Gameplay Difficulty
-
Health Drop Changes
- Easy: 20% drop chance
- Normal: 10% drop chance
- Hard: 5% drop chance
- Extreme: 2.5% drop chance
- Brutal: 1% drop chance
- Drop chance increases over time for all difficulties if Health packs have not dropped
-
Enemy Damage
- Outgoing enemy damage now scales more aggressively as the Difficulty selection increases
- This will better differentiate the Difficulty tiers
Weapons
-
New Manufacturer: Olorun Defense Systems
- Specialize in full-spectrum battlefield control
- Highly effective against Bugs and Beasts
- Fire plasma bolts with unique visual effects
- Roll with perks designed to maximize direct combat utility
- Produce DMRs, SMGs, Combat and Slug Shotguns, LMGs, Rocket Launchers, Burst Rocket Launchers, and Miniguns
- (Currently only available in Holochamber - full implementation when the next Campaign Planet goes live)
Holochamber
- Reduced intensity of some spotlights in Titus Holochamber
Characters
-
Stryker Character Art
- Character model has been updated!
General Updates and Fixes
-
Gameplay
- Updated Mission Failed screen with new effects for Campaign and Holochamber
- Fixed Sniper Rifle muzzle flash effect
-
Enemies
- New Sporangium AOE materials to match the Medastia
- Fixed Grub power level damage scaling
- Reworked Spyder AI - only Elite Spyders will become enraged and charge players
- Increased Prison Guard melee attack damage
- Updated Skorlac AI logic with dodging and pain animations
- Boss Health Bars will now be segmented to specify gameplay phases
-
Characters
-
Stryker
-
Skills
- Barrage missiles will now spawn to the edge of the AOE radius
- Fixed Plasma Blast error causing projectiles to fly shorter than expected ranges
- Plasma Blast AOE has been updated to an improved arc shape, and now fires evenly distributed projectiles for improved damage
-
-
Engineer
-
Skills
- Updated Cryo Grenade model and ice visual effect
- Updated Turret AOE
-
-
Assassin
-
Skills
- Updated the icon for Sabre Disc
-
-
Juggernaut
-
Skills
- Fixed Level 3 Shield’s double sided collision issue
-
-
-
Main Menu
- Updated difficulty selection info with Enemy Damage Output and Health Drop chance
-
Lockjaw Mining
- Improved staircase collision
- Fixed some enemy navigation issues
- Fixed several areas with overlapping textures
- Added a few crates to prevent players from accessing unintended areas of the map
- Added dirt and debris details throughout the map
- Improved lighting
-
Lockjaw Cell Blocks
- Fixed several areas with overlapping textures
-
Oterion Guardian Sanctum
- Camera now zooms further out while fighting Jungle Guardian boss
- Sporangia now have reduced healing capabilities for the boss
- Updated boss room layout
- Added new art
- Added new effects to the Jungle Guardian’s attacks
