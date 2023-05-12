 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 12 May 2023

Update 0.5.3

v0.5.3

Currently In Development

  • Production on Upcoming Campaign Levels, Weapon Types and Enemies

    • Planet [REDACTED] Part I’s dev testing and early art passes is continuing on schedule
    • Planet [REDACTED]’s enemy roster is now 80% completed!
    • Preproduction work on Planet [REDACTED]’s boss encounter is now underway
    • Planet Sentinel Parts I and III are advancing through dev testing and art / lighting passes
    • High energy [REDACTED] weapon platform logic and testing are almost complete!
    • Watch the Discord channel to stay informed with the latest screenshots and livestream dates

Gameplay Difficulty

  • Health Drop Changes

    • Easy: 20% drop chance
    • Normal: 10% drop chance
    • Hard: 5% drop chance
    • Extreme: 2.5% drop chance
    • Brutal: 1% drop chance
    • Drop chance increases over time for all difficulties if Health packs have not dropped

  • Enemy Damage

    • Outgoing enemy damage now scales more aggressively as the Difficulty selection increases
    • This will better differentiate the Difficulty tiers

Weapons

  • New Manufacturer: Olorun Defense Systems

    • Specialize in full-spectrum battlefield control
    • Highly effective against Bugs and Beasts
    • Fire plasma bolts with unique visual effects
    • Roll with perks designed to maximize direct combat utility
    • Produce DMRs, SMGs, Combat and Slug Shotguns, LMGs, Rocket Launchers, Burst Rocket Launchers, and Miniguns
    • (Currently only available in Holochamber - full implementation when the next Campaign Planet goes live)

Holochamber

  • Reduced intensity of some spotlights in Titus Holochamber

Characters

  • Stryker Character Art

    • Character model has been updated!

General Updates and Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Updated Mission Failed screen with new effects for Campaign and Holochamber
    • Fixed Sniper Rifle muzzle flash effect

  • Enemies

    • New Sporangium AOE materials to match the Medastia
    • Fixed Grub power level damage scaling
    • Reworked Spyder AI - only Elite Spyders will become enraged and charge players
    • Increased Prison Guard melee attack damage
    • Updated Skorlac AI logic with dodging and pain animations
    • Boss Health Bars will now be segmented to specify gameplay phases

  • Characters

    • Stryker

      • Skills

        • Barrage missiles will now spawn to the edge of the AOE radius
        • Fixed Plasma Blast error causing projectiles to fly shorter than expected ranges
        • Plasma Blast AOE has been updated to an improved arc shape, and now fires evenly distributed projectiles for improved damage

    • Engineer

      • Skills

        • Updated Cryo Grenade model and ice visual effect
        • Updated Turret AOE

    • Assassin

      • Skills

        • Updated the icon for Sabre Disc

    • Juggernaut

      • Skills

        • Fixed Level 3 Shield’s double sided collision issue

  • Main Menu

    • Updated difficulty selection info with Enemy Damage Output and Health Drop chance

  • Lockjaw Mining

    • Improved staircase collision
    • Fixed some enemy navigation issues
    • Fixed several areas with overlapping textures
    • Added a few crates to prevent players from accessing unintended areas of the map
    • Added dirt and debris details throughout the map
    • Improved lighting

  • Lockjaw Cell Blocks

    • Fixed several areas with overlapping textures

  • Oterion Guardian Sanctum

    • Camera now zooms further out while fighting Jungle Guardian boss
    • Sporangia now have reduced healing capabilities for the boss
    • Updated boss room layout
    • Added new art
    • Added new effects to the Jungle Guardian’s attacks

