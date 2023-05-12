Movement and Tweaks

This patch has added movement to the game, when you are in your studio or in the store, you now can move your character using wasd or the arrow keys. Moving through the doorways at the edge of the screen will take you to the world map.

The framework for a top 100 song is in place also, it just needs to be finished up. That will be coming in the next 2 weeks. In addition to that, you will be able to name the songs you create.

Once those features are added, I will be taking down the playtest. However, to celebrate, the game will be going on sale for the week following the playtests closure.

For the EA version, 2 new achievements were added, as well as cloud saves. Now you should be able to carry progress over multiple computers.