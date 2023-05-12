Base & DLC Update 2023/5/12

Base Game
New
- Add coordinates/map supplies/spell shortcuts
It can be used with keyboard "V". At this time there is no default button for the controller.
Updates
- The name of the magical effect "Remains Protection" was changed to "Inventory protect".
- Adjusted the behavior of the magnet trap.
If the target is equipped with an item that has the magic effect "Inventory protect", trap will ignored.
In addition, only the person who opened the treasure chest was trap targeted, and items currently equipped and consumables were not affected.
- Adjusted the effect of the magic effect "Confuse Enemies".
Only the first turn after an encounter is now affected by a probability for each enemy.
- Special items will not appear from the treasure chest in the event battle in scenarios have random enchant.
- Adjusted the order of the list of items when buying and selling items in the store.
- Added messages to some type of the switches in the labyrinth after turning them on and off.
- The cursor position of the previous selection during the play is now saved at "Enter the labyrinth" outside of the city.
- Adjusted some Japanese system messages.
Fixes
- In scenarios where have random enchant, the magic effect was sometimes lost when a magic item was bought or sold from the item box.
- In scenarios where have random enchant, when only one consumable item was sold, it was sometimes treated as a magic item.
- When a character without cursed equipment selected "Remove Curse" in the NPC store, it was not processed correctly.
- When creating a character, the expected number of spell counts was displayed incorrectly only when the related ability was 25.
- In the line drawing mode, marked ceiling 2 was not displayed correctly.
- When the DLC "High Resolution Sprite" was enabled, some monster images were not displayed.
- After changing the floor, the footsteps of the first step were not played.
- When moving to another floor by using the "Teleportation" spell, the camp BGM was terminated.
- Corrected some English system messages.
Prisoners of the Battles
New
- The items sold at the 4th and 5th labyrinth stores will be added to the inventory on the home.
if Items in the inventory list of the 5th labyrinth NPCs, it become inventory of the NPCs.
Updates
- Adjustment of the 100 GP and 500 GP for magic enchant in the store.
100 GP: Only low-intensity magical effects are now given. On the other hand, "curse" will not be attached.
500 GP: The effect itself has not changed significantly, but adjustments have been made.
- Reduced the rate of enchant of some particularly useful magical effects in the middle to end of the game.
- Decreased the appearance rate of the magical effect "curse" and increased the appearance rate of Alignment-specific equipment.
- Increased the appearance rate of special items.
- Strengthening of some monsters, such as the cursed helmet and the boss of the third labyrinth.
- More appropriate definite and indefinite names, attributes, etc. of some monsters.
- More appropriate definite and indefinite names, types, etc. of some items.
- Paralysis resistance of mantis gauntlets changed to sleep.
It is intended that the boots remain paralysis-resistant.
- Added the magic effect "Weapon Attribute: Flame" to the Fire Sword.
The flame whip, which already has five effects, has not been changed, considering the fifth labyrinth related factors.
- Changed AC of Hallstein equipment (excluding rings) to -1.
- Changed the range of Shuriken to "long range".
- Muramasa price equal to the 2006 version.
- Added a message to the third labyrinth.
- Adjustment of some hidden doors in the third labyrinth.
- Added messages to some switches in the fourth labyrinth to suggest their effects.
- Slight adjustment of the map of the fourth labyrinth B19F.
- Special items no longer appear from the bosses in the 5th labyrinth.
- Adjusted Japanese scenario messages in general.
Fixes
- The type of "Mace-1" was incorrect.
it occur unintended effects when sorting items.
- Equipment conditions for some items were incorrect.
If you have a fighters who is using a Katana or Wakizasi +1, will be affected by this changes once those unequipped. Please understand.
- The progress sometimes became impossible under certain conditions at B16F of the 4th labyrinth.
Removed associated bars.
- There was a particular point in the second labyrinth where enemies from the first labyrinth appeared unintentionally.
