0.6.19 Update - Rain, New Bike and Harbor, New tire physics!

Hello, fellow drivers! We have another update!

Thanks to everyone who helped with the test!

Chris Goleador made this cool clip of new update!



Rain

You can now change rain frequency while starting the drive mode game!

Tire friction is low during rain, so drive carefully!



Harbor reworked

Betty reworked the Jeju harbor area

Enjoy the new harbor race track!





Lighting and Deco store at the Jeju downtown





New Tire Collision

Tire collision is changed to use full volume instead of just a vertical line



New Bike - Gunthoo

New 30HP Motorcycle is added

You can buy it at the Motorcycle dealership in Jeju Downton (North of the Island)





New Bike Handling

Bike handling is overhauled

Player input now converts to the bike's leaning angle at high speed

Assisted bike steering for Steering Wheel Device

Following 2 Assist Option is added

Use assisted bike steering for steering wheel device (Default On): Steering wheel input now leans the bike instead of rotating the handlebar Assisted bike steering input range (Default 20%): Set how far you need to rotate the steering wheel to lean maximum angle (20% means +-90Degree on 900Degree Wheel)

Horizontal Lock of bike cockpit view camera

You can change the lock rate at the Gameplay Option - 'Bike cockpit camera horizontal lock' (Default 80%)



Active Rollover Protection

With new tire updates, vehicles tend to roll over much more easily, which is more realistic than before.

But it could be annoying and too hard, so 'ARP(Active Rollover Protection)' is added

It uses a brake on each wheel to stop rolling too hard

You can adjust strength from Assist Setting and each Vehicle's Control Panel -> Drive Mode (Strength multiplies)

Large vehicles(Semi, Buses, Trailers) have a default value of 100%. Other vehicles have a default value of 0%



Changes

[Cargo] Count spinbox is added to cargo unload UI (Thanks to RC_Dude_17)

[Cargo] Trailer's center of gravity heights are re-balanced to be more realistic

[Character] Height of first person view in character mode is raised to meet the eye height (Thanks to Kikwik)

[Controller] Force Feedback is easy-in when entering a vehicle (Thanks to catb0t)

[Delivery] Cargo delivery payments are raised for a few cargo types

[Delivery] Farm's Pallet and Box production is separated (Thanks to hitman_2)

[UI] Quickbar is moved to the right side to avoid overlapping chat box

[Vehicle] Auto rev-matching during downshift is improved

[Vehicle] Rolling resistance of snow is reduced

[Vehicle] Vehicle's center of gravity heights are re-balanced to be more realistic

[Vehicle] Wheel spacer is now unavailable to the bike's wheel (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] You can now toggle Soft Rev Limiter at the Control Panel -> Drive Mode

[World] Road navigation is added to Pyosun Villages (Thanks to hitman_2)

Bug Fixed

[Autocross] Autocross cone moved by itself by overlap (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Autocross] Autocross timer reset when hitting the wrong gate (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Bus] Bus passenger at the terminal has a destination of the current terminal (Thanks to ♪D.J C♂mb1nE♫)

[Bus] Bus passenger pays after player changes route (Thanks to catb0t)

[Bus] Missing Bus stop interaction (Thanks to the01slayer and SirArgus)

[Bus] Passengers don't use the player bus when its condition is 0

[Cargo] Cannot strap furniture (Thanks to Grumps)

[Cargo] Trash bag interaction box doesn't remove immediately after pickup (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Character] Driver's look IK lagging in multiplayer

[Controller] FPS drop with Controller (Thanks to ColinM)

[Controller] Force feedback disappeared after opening the menu (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

[Crash] Client crashed while changing bus routes (Thanks to MoistGoat)

[Crash] Random client crash with rollback tow vehicles

[Crash] Random crash with abandoned rental vehicle (Thanks to catb0t)

[Delivery] Pizza/Burger place's ingredient delivery wasn't limited as 30

[Interaction] Cannot pick Pulio's control panel and tow bar (Thanks to catb0t)

[Laptime] Bike easy to offtrack at the Olle Speedway (Thanks to Llama)

[Multiplayer] Nearby vehicles disappear after hopping into a vehicle in multiplayer (Thanks to 7HC)

[Police] Spike strip doesn't cost (Thanks to Paulo Roberto)

[Rendering] Bike rendering distance was too short

[Sound] Compacty's dumping sounds overflow (Thanks to scailman)

[Sound] Money change sound effect too loud with multiple cargo delivery (Thanks to RainbowStarMan)

[UI] Bus Passenger interaction has duplicated buttons (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[UI] Cannot scroll route assign list with controller (Thanks to QuerSlider)

[UI] Garage part selection automatically deselect in the multiplayer client (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[UI] Harbor misspelling is fixed (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

[UI] Interaction highlight doesn't clear if hop in the vehicle (Thanks to beedly10)

[UI] Player nametag randomly not visible (Thanks to catb0t)

[UI] Population boost number error (Thanks to Wolfbayne)

[Vehicle] AI SV200 has non-yellow skin (Thanks to ScottishChicken)

[Vehicle] Bike leaning net-sync lag

[Vehicle] Cannot compress garbage (Thanks to EricChen)

[Vehicle] CheetahMk1 has duplicated seat location (Thanks to Kush)

[Vehicle] Disconnect from the server after reinstalling the Bus license part (Thanks to RainbowStarMan)

[Vehicle] Interior light of the trailer is not synced with the tractor (Thanks to Reddington)

[Vehicle] Liliput's door doesn't animate when a player is in cockpit view (Thanks to EnormiE)

[Vehicle] Mammoth's internal side window doesn't have valid material (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Vehicle] Player vehicle spawned at the overlapping location explodes into the sky (Thanks to 𝑊𝑜𝑜𝑓𝑤𝑜𝑜𝑓)

[Vehicle] Ranch wheel has wrong offset (Thanks to ScottishChicken)

[Vehicle] Rolling resistance only applied to forward (Thanks to hitman_2)

[Vehicle] Spawned world vehicle didn't spawn after the player abandoned it

[Vehicle] Spider's interaction doesn't work correctly (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Vehicle] Vista doesn't have reverse light (Thanks to EricChen)

[Vehicle] World trailer despawn too early after the player leaves it (Thanks to Grumps)